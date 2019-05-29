He always found the good in everybody.

That's what a family says about a 78-year-old grandfather shot to death outside his Antioch home.

Police are searching for who killed Larry Claybaker.

Family members said Claybaker had six children, 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. They said he was the center of the family, taken from them by violence.

Growing up, Laura Harris always looked forward to going to her grandfather's to see all his model toy cars. They were fitting for a man who long ran his own car shop.

“No matter if you had the money or not, he knew you had to get around,” said Harris. “He'd fix it for free. It wasn’t about the money. It was about the person. Everybody loved my grandpa.”

Now that she's grown, Harris said she's always hearing what made her grandfather a great man.

She said Claybaker dedicated much of his time to get money and resources to people living on the street.

“He helped drug addicts and alcoholics get clean and sober,“ said Harris. “He helped gang members change their life around. He always found the good in everybody. He always thought everybody had a purpose and everybody could change and better themselves."

Harris said seeing those old toy cars and visiting her grandfather's house won't ever be the same.

Police said after midnight Sunday, Claybaker was outside his Sterry Court home in Antioch when he was shot next to his car.



“Nobody found him until the next morning," said Harris. “He was laying there a couple hours.”

Police believe the murder started as a robbery, with the shooter taking off in a small blue hatchback, possibly a Toyota.

Harris said she can't hate who took her grandfather, the man who always found the good in everybody.