NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some soon-to-be parents are considering giving birth outside of hospitals.
However, leaders are assuring people Mid-State hospitals are safe.
Healthcare providers say they're hearing more questions and concerns over delivering a baby at a hospital during a global pandemic, but want people to know they're taking extra precautions to keep their tiniest patients and their parents safe.
Morgan and David Mitchell welcomed Grady to the world in May, and months before Grady's arrival, Morgan and David had a plan for the birth, bringing him home and introducing him to the family.
Morgan saw lots of women talking online about switching to a home birth.
"I briefly said, 'Should we do this?' And then we both were like 'no, we should not do this.' So for us, that was not a good option," she said.
Stephanie White is a nurse serving as a birth plan designer for St. Thomas. White has been talking with moms-to-be about the additional precautions St. Thomas is taking to keep them and their newborns safe, including keeping new families away from patients with COVID-19, as well as enforcing visitor restrictions.
"We're trying to keep [newborns and moms] safe just by keeping traffic down," White said.
White also says while hospital births are safest for "high risk pregnancies" St. Thomas also understands concerns families have during the pandemic; the hospital is allowing some new moms and newborns to leave the hospital more quickly after delivery, contingent upon being cleared by their doctor and pediatrician.
As for the Mitchell family, the only major change in their plan - no visitors.
"The visitor area was shut down completely, so it was just us, but it actually turned out really nice because it was just time to bond."
Their advice to expecting parents is to not let fear drive your decision when it comes to your delivery plan.
