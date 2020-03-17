A Dickson mom says she understands everyone's trying to be safe by staying inside. Still, she says these weeks bring special challenges for those working self-employed.
"Ya ready?" Hope LaFrance asked a group of children in her shop.
"YES!"
"Alright!"
The children began pouring glitter and dye into bowls to make slime.
"Mix it! Mix it! Mix it!" Hope said.
From the glittering floors, to pictures of Dolly and the Golden Girls on the walls, My Design Lab in downtown Dickson is all owner Hope.
"I'm a slimetologist," she laughed.
Joy is what Hope delivers in parties making sticky, sweet-smelling slime.
"Cotton candy!" one of the children shouted, smelling the slime.
"Blueberry!" shouted another.
Today, even someone who works to let kids be carefree couldn't be carefree herself.
"Of course, it scares me," said Hope. "We don't even know how we're going to cover next month's bills. That's just the reality of it. I've had to cancel our parties. We can't have birthday parties and things this weekend or next weekend or the forseeable future. No one's in here. No one's downtown, and everyone's staying inside."
The effects from the Coronavirus go even deeper for Hope's family. Her husband does lighting for concerts and big events, and those shows are all cancelled for now.
"It is very scary for my family," Hope continued. "We've been feeling this for three weeks, not getting paid. Like many Americans, I don't have five months saved up where I can sit around and hang out. It's definitely hard when it comes to your landlord wanting rent at the end of the month, and you have employees."
Looking after her children and some friends' kids at the shop, a self-professed Slimetologist is still finding a way to laugh.
"Spend $25 or more, you get to carry home pliable toilet paper," Hope said, grabbing up a role of toilet paper from a pile. "This is the good kind. We don't have paper thin."
Hope's considering running a day camp at the shop for small groups of children.
She wants everyone to understand bills and mortgages are due, and there's a very real struggle a lot of self-employed people now face.
"Let's just survive right now," she said. "Let's work it out, work it out together."
