Families are still trying to put their lives back together after being forced from their homes in the Christmas Day explosion, including the Rasmussens who told us they’re alive because God sent police to get them out.
On Tuesday, families got the chance to go see the damage from the blast and what may be salvageable. To their surprise, the Rasmussen’s could still see their Christmas tree standing and that was enough to help them start moving forward.
“My four year old said to me yesterday, ‘mom I’m really worried about our Christmas tree. I think we should go back and check on our Christmas tree.’ And I was like ‘ya buddy we’re hoping we can,’”
Noelle Rasmussen told NEWS4 after coming from the blast site.
She and her husband Jeffrey said it was a strange feeling looking at their home damaged in the bombing and finding hope in their young sons’ stockings still hanging in the window.
“There was symbol of hope in the middle of that debris field,” said Jeffrey.
The family was evacuated by two police officers they called angels.
“Just seeing where the RV was parked and where it blew up was just paces from our door. And that’s a front door I have walked out almost daily with my babies in the stroller,” said Noelle. “This might sound so strange but you know blow up my house but don’t you blow up my kids’ house.”
They and other families who got to survey the devastation and debris can’t even go inside their 100 year old building to get belongings because the building is part of the investigation scene and no one knows if the building will hold.
“I said to him ‘what do you give the chances of this one here’ and he looked at it said, ‘I don’t know,’” said Jeffrey.
Now the family like many others are just trying to move forward with support from family and friends. For the Rasmussens, starting with a tooth and hair brush.
“Those are the two brushes i own and that’s about all we own right now and we’re just taking it one brush at a time,” said Noelle. “I’m going to tell my four year old that I have hope and I want to give him hope.”
