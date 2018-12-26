Family renews $11,000 reward for answers in man's death

Police are investigating the murder of Ryan Trent. (WSMV file photo)

The family of murder victim Ryan Scott Trent has renewed their $11,000 reward for a second year for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Back on Sept. 28, 2016, Trent was found shot to death inside his white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The truck ran off Ellington Parkway's northbound lanes into a tree line at Briley Parkway.

The family initially offered the reward through April but renewed the effort in December 2018.

Nashville Crime Stoppers is pitching in an additional $1,000 for the reward.

Anyone with information about Trent's murder is asked to call 615-742-7463.

