MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Michael Roper had so much more life to live before it was cut short Saturday night.

He was a stand-out athlete who already had one year of college football under his belt and was preparing to play this season at Tennessee State University.

Roper had his whole life planned ahead of him until Izaiha Deshon Gleaves got into an altercation with Roper and friends Saturday night.

Gleaves allegedly shot and killed Roper. He later turned himself into the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

"Losing Michael Lee is like losing my best friend. I could share anything with him," said Michelle Roberts, Roper’s mom.

Roberts called her best friend, Clarice Sanders, when she heard the news. Sanders’ son Jeremiah was with Roper that night.

He called his mom as soon as Roper was shot and his words still echo in Sanders’ ear.

“My brother mama, my brother,” Sanders recalled her son saying.

Despite all the bad in the situation, Roper’s family has stayed strong for him.

“We are a family that will stick together, be strong together, love on each other just a little bit more,” said Chay Howse, Roper’s cousin.

The family hopes Ropers’ death inspires people to love more and work out problems rather than resorting to violence.

“Take a lesson from the way that he lived, not so much the way he died, but how he lived,” said Elma McKnight, Roper’s aunt.

Funeral arrangements for Roper are incomplete.