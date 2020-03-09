A memorial's set to be held at the Algood Walmart at 7 Monday night. It's for a husband and wife killed in last week's tornado in Putnam County. Now, a family's speaking about why they're so grateful for the small things being found and given to them.
At his Cumberland Gold Jewelry, Tim Koehler designs and sells beautiful things. He kept his smile for the people walking through his door Monday, but in truth, it wasn't an easy day. It was Tim's first day back at work since the death of his brother and brother's wife, Todd and Sue Koehler.
Todd was a welder, a machinist. Sue was a Walmart manager.
"I was very close to my brother," said Tim. "Whenever I needed something, he was there. So many people said Sue gave them a chance when nobody else would. They called her Mama Sue."
"I called that night when the tornado hit, and it went straight to voicemail," he continued.
Since the tornado took Todd and Sue's lives in Putnam County, Tim's family has relied on each other. That includes his parents, Kenneth and Beverly Koehler.
"They helped people," said Kenneth, Todd's father. "They were known by people."
"You don't find good people like Sue and Todd very often," added Beverly, Todd's mother. "The Lord blessed us by taking them home together, because they were kindred spirits. They could not be separated. Sue and Todd truly knew the Lord, and that's where they are right now."
Tim's collecting what little he can salvage belonging to his brother and Sue. A man who creates and sells beautiful things said he could never place a value on what people have been finding from Todd and Sue's home.
"One picture was from Oneida, Tennessee which is 40, 45 miles away," said Tim, thumbing through a stack of pictures. "They brought a picture they found from that far away of my family and my brother. It's priceless. It is priceless. Thank you for being supportive of me and Sue and Todd and our family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.