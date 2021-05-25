A boat explosion on the Cumberland River killed on woman and sent her husband to the hospital. Now, that husband is recovering at home with his family. Together, they grieve the loss of a woman who used her business success to better the lives of others.
“It was a match made in heaven when we met," said Dave Berggren. “Our word for each other was 'baby' and she insisted on it.”
The family of Cristal Berggren all describe her as a woman whose purpose was to give to children.
“Cristal was very passionate about kids, and she was very passionate about kids having enough to eat,” said Dave.
Cristal worked as a teacher at several Clarksville schools including Kenwood Middle. When she and Dave married, both of them Army veterans, the two grew their Clarksville locations for Furniture Connection and Ashley Homestore.
Successful businesses meant Cristal had the means to provide for children through things like the Clarksville FUEL program.
“The money helps fund bags of food for kids to take home, mainly for the weekend and for those long breaks,” said Dave.
Sunday, Dave and Cristal had just refueled their boat and were getting back on the Cumberland River when the boat exploded. Both were thrown in the water. Cristal died from her injuries. TWRA is looking into what caused the boat to explode.
“I’m heartbroken right now,” said Dave. “This is a terrible time for us. Oh, we definitely need to carry on, carry on her memory. I mean, she was definitely my rock and her two daughters'. She was truly my baby. I will live my life trying to honor her.”
