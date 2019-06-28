NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A week after a Nashville couple was brutally assaulted on their back porch on Cherokee Road, their family has released a statement regarding the attack.
On June 21, Don and Leigh Ann were stabbed by Peter Bohning of Connecticut. Don was killed and Leigh Ann remains in critical condition at the Vanderbilt Trauma Unit. Bohning stole the couple's vehicle and was shot and killed by authorities near El Paso, Texas.
The family released the following statement:
"The family of Don and Leigh Ann (Peffen) Zirkle would like to make a statement to the Nashville, Tennessee, the Kent, Connecticut and the Gaines County, Texas communities that have been impacted by the terrible crime and tragedy that has befallen us.
On Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019, Don and Leigh Ann were brutally assaulted in their Nashville home. Don was killed and Leigh Ann was critically injured in the attack.
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Don. He was a very kind and gentle man. He was a wonderful husband to Leigh Ann for over 20 years. His loss has been keenly felt by all who knew him.
After a week, Leigh Ann remains in critical condition at the Vanderbilt Trauma Unit. Her condition continues to improve.
The outpouring from the community that we have received has been overwhelming. We wish to express our thanks and gratitude to the following:
- To the ladies, the EMT’s, and neighbors who initially responded giving Leigh Ann the chance of survival.
- To the staff in the Vanderbilt Trauma unit who have provided remarkable care.
- To the Nashville Police Detectives and officers who have been so professional and worked tirelessly to track down the assailant.
- To the neighbors who have held candle light vigils, created a Go Fund Me Account, and tended to their home. And
- To our many friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers who have extended offers of help and notes of sympathy.
We wish to thank the Gaines County, Texas, Sherriff’s Deputy. We hope for his complete recovery from all the injuries that he received.
We ask for prayers for the family of Peter Bohning. They too have been devastated by this terrible and senseless tragedy."
