A mom said she was shocked over a game found in a video game console meant for kids.
A game meant for kids was full of explicit images. Jennifer Leigh said she purchased the game at Opry Mills Mall.
The Christmas gift was something Leigh and her 12-year-old daughter could enjoy together.
"My whole point of wanting this was I could school her on some Mario," laughed Leigh.
When Leigh fired up the console and went down the list, she found a game with a name we can't tell you and content that has to be blurred to share.
The game showed animated genitals of several characters including Ronald McDonald. The game was also filled with other phallic images.
"Seeing Ronald McDonald like that, I was pretty shocked," said Leigh. "It shows the kids' tent, and there's two kids laying there seemingly naked looking at a book that says 'pornography.' You go through the levels. The kid is still naked. I was, like, this can't be real. Is this really happening right now? The levels you click on, they're very phallic."
A friend said he bought the Super Mini SN-02 for Leigh and her daughter from the Retro Games kiosk at Opry Mills.
News4 reached out to both Opry Mills and the manager of that kiosk but have not heard back from them.
"Absolutely, it makes me angry," said Leigh. "The more I thought about it, the more upset it made me."
Leigh said she knows this is an altered version of the real game from the early 90s, MC Kids.
"I just want everyone to know what could be on one of these innocent-looking video consoles," she said. "Hopefully, they'll realize what kind of product they have on their shelves, and they'll think twice about selling them again. It's just disappointing."
