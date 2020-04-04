GALLATIN, TN. (WSMV) - The daughter of one of the people who died from COVID-19 is begging for people to take action to prevent more people from dying from the virus as News4 has learned other families prepare to take legal action against the Gallatin Center for Rehab and Healing after a fifth person died.
"I went to bed Friday night thinking Momma was doing good and when I called Saturday morning she had been put on a ventilator," said Debbie Bolton in an interview with News4.
Debbie says she buried her mother Ruth George Summers on Friday after a long, hard week. Despite the situation, she says there was a moment of peace for her family.
"It was God. He just gave us peace at Momma’s funeral,"
In total, five people have died so far because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Gallatin Center nursing home, Ruth was the second resident to die last weekend.
"It’s not just my mother has past. There’s other people that are still sick," said Debbie. "I wish that more had been done to save my Momma and everything. And it wasn’t."
After a two day deep cleaning of the facility, multiple residents of the nursing home have started moving back inside. Other families remain concerned and are taking legal action.
News4 spoke with an attorney on Saturday who says he is representing multiple families of residents and employees to file a lawsuit after more than one hundred people came down with coronavirus.
The attorney tells News4 one employee was dismissed of their duties from the job this week.
Debbie says, at this time, her message is for more people to take the virus more seriously, to wear masks and stay clean like lives depend on it.
"My Momma, like I said depended on me for taking care of her," said Debbie. "I don’t want Momma to have died in vain and if I can tell somebody to stay at home. Just going to the grocery store just to be doing is not worth risking your life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.