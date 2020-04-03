GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County family says they refuse to expose their loved one to a facility they say let them down.
The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is moving people back in seven days after hazmat teams were pulling them out.
"You have no trust," Jamie Vinson who is the daughter of a resident said.
Vinson remembers seeing ambulances everywhere and emergency crews in white hazmat suits.
Her mom lived at the Gallatin nursing home for just under a month.
Then the coronavirus hit infecting more than 100 residents and staff members. Four residents died.
"I don’t even know how they could possibly be ready to take patients back over there," Vinson said.
Most ended up at Sumner Regional Medical Center including Vinson's mom who tested positive for the virus.
Vinson is now in the middle of looking at other facilities for her.
On Facebook, the nursing home posted a letter informing families, staff, and the community.
"We are actively working alongside the Tennessee Department of Health for final inspections to ensure the safety of our staff and residents for when they make their highly-anticipated return home," part of the letter said.
The state told News4 the facility got the green light to reopen on Thursday after a deep cleaning and inspection.
For Vinson, she believes it happened too soon.
“There’s going to be people in there that we know and I just worry. Are they safe?," Vinson said.
State officials also told News4 those who lived at the center and either tested negative or recovered from the virus can now come back there.
Everyone else will need to stay at the hospital for now.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.