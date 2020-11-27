WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) - The pandemic shouldn't stop you from getting the perfect Christmas tree this year.
4WARN Meteorologist Laura Bannon spoke with Chris Leauber, the owner of Rhonda & Chris' Treeland, who says he's ready for business to start picking up now that Thanksgiving is over.
"We want everyone to be safe, but we want the families to be together and be safe. People are really itching to get out and ,this is in my opinion, one of the safest places to be," Leauber said.
With plenty of space to social distance, they are still taking precautions.
"All of our employees are wearing masks, at all times unless we can socially distance. We are doing temperature checks upon arrival for all of our employees, and we encourage masks for all of our customers," Faith Pulley, Chris' granddaughter, said.
As for the trees customers will be taking home, this farm grows Virginia Pines and the crop looks good!
"The last two years we've had a lot of good rain, at the right time and was able to get the shearing done at the right time. Shearing 19-foot tree is quite a challenge obviously with the equipment but it all worked out," Leauber said.
