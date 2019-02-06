MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The family of a woman killed in Christiana, TN, when her home was overturned during a tornado has sued to company that built the home.

Angie Walker, 41, was killed when an EF-2 tornado struck her home on Midland Road near Christiana on the evening of Nov. 6, 2018.

Her husband, Scott Walker, and daughter, Olivia Walker, filed the suit in Rutherford County Circuit Court on Monday against Ralph Baxter Construction, LLC, and Ralph Baxter.

According to the lawsuit, Baxter Construction built the home at 7812 Midland Rd., in 2017. The lawsuit states that Baxter Construction did not properly embed the anchor bolts into concrete footings of the home. The home was overturned during the tornado.

The lawsuit also states that Baxter worked directly on the home.

Olivia Walker suffered minor physical injuries and was able to escape the upside-down home, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Scott and Olivia Walker were standing outside the home when they first learned that Angie Walker had died. They both claim in the suit to have suffered devastating emotional harm as the result of her death.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages for the injuries and wrongful death of Angie Walker and for the emotional harm to Scott and Olivia Walker.

A News4 I-Team report found that damage from an EF2 tornado should have resulted in roofs torn off houses and broken branches, not overturned homes.

Angie Walker was heavily involved in the Rutherford County community. She was an adjunct professor of psychology at MTSU and was active in the planning of the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade. Scott Walker is President of WGNS Radio in Murfreesboro. She died 10 days before her 42nd birthday.