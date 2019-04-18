NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mother of DeEbony Groves, one of the four people who were killed in the April 2018 Waffle House mass shooting, is suing the accused shooter and his father.
The lawsuit is asking for no less than $100 million.
The accused shooter, Travis Reinking, is listed as a defendant along with his father, Jeffrey Reinking.
The lawsuit says that Groves was "brutally and senselessly murdered" due to Jeffrey Reinking's "gross negligence."
Jeffrey Reinking was charged earlier this year in Illinois for unlawful delivery of a firearm. The charge alleges that Reinking knowingly gave his son an AR-15 rifle.
Police say Travis Reinking carried out the Waffle House shooting with an AR-15.
