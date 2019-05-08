NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of a Waffle House shooting victim called for the death penalty at a hearing Wednesday.
Travis Reinking is charged with killing four people inside the Antioch restaurant last April.
Every one of his hearings draws dozens of people whether he appears or not, including the victims’ families and Waffle House team members.
Wednesday’s hearing was brief and he was not there.
“It's important to us that he gets justice. Not just justice, but true justice,” Shaundelle Brooks said. She lost her son Akilah DaSilva in the shooting. “It’s important that I be here and that I make sure I understand the process.”
DeEbony Groves’ family doesn’t miss a court date either.
“It's a piece of the puzzle that ties that story together for my sister,” Di’Angelo Groves said Wednesday.
That story for Brooks, only ends with justice.
“Eye for an eye,” she said. “Death penalty.”
“For me, it's just being able to eventually sit down and hear what Travis' reasons were for doing what he did,” Groves said.
“His family gets to see him, they get to talk to him, they get to be around him,” Brooks said. “We don't get that. We have to go to the cemetery. We can talk, but we don't get a response. They need to feel what we're feeling.”
A pre-trial date was set for July at Wednesday’s hearing. Attorneys have 600 gigabytes worth of evidence to go through before then.
