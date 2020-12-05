NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The suspect in the death of a North Nashville man has been arrested and charged by Metro Police on Saturday afternoon.
According to records, 28-year-old Robert Smith was arrested and booked charged after a three week search by police.
The sister of Rasheed Walker spoke with NEWS4 after they learned about Smith’s arrest.
“There was a sigh of relief and then you know tears of joy,” said Monique. “We are God fearing people. We prayed about this and its finally here.”
She said family members could let out a sigh of relief when they heard Smith was arrested and feel like they can begin the healing process.
Walker was shot and killed along Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd in North Nashville on November 14. Since then his family had been searching for answers as police searched.
“Pain, heartache, heartbreak. Just unreal,” described sister Monique Walker. “We’re just taking it one day at a time. That’s all we can do.”
Smith was arrested and charged with with three counts including Criminal Homicide, Felony Possession of a Handgun and misdemeanor of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
According to court papers, police identified Smith using surveillance images matching Smith’s mug shot to the scene.
Monique credits police finding Smith to the large social media support from the community, sharing suspect Smith’s photo until he was arrested.
Now the family of the Nashville educator, volunteer and community organizer feels they can begin moving forward.
“It was prayers that got us here. And prayers that just kept us motivated and moving,” Monique said.
Monique said the news of Smith’s arrest came at a perfect time for the family, just a week before Rasheed’s funeral and before Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.