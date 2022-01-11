NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of 3-year-old Noah Clare recently sat down with state lawmakers and TBI to share their story and come up with solutions to get missing children home faster.
State lawmakers said that since the Amber Alert program has federal criteria, there's not much they can do on the state level to change it. They are looking at what laws they can pass here that would make it easier for local law enforcement to determine whether children like Noah Clare reach the criteria.
Back in November, there was an emotional homecoming for 3-year-old Noah Clare after he arrived at BNA with his mother, Amanda Ennis, following a nationwide Amber Alert. "Thank God," Amanda said at the time. "Thank God we brought that baby home."
The family said bringing Noah home took far too long. "Those 11 days we waited are the longest 11 days of my life," Adam Ennis said.
Adam Ennis is Amanda's brother and Noah's uncle. He and the family have said from the beginning that something needed to change after it took more than a week to get an Amber Alert issued for Noah.
Noah's father, Jake Clare, was supposed to return Noah to his mother, Amanda, following a weekend visit. Jake's accused of kidnapping Noah and taking him to California. "Quite bluntly, we were lucky to get him back," Adam said.
The family had a sit-down meeting Monday with a couple state representatives and the TBI to talk about how to improve the Amber Alert system. Representative Johnny Garrett said the one criteria Noah did not meet at the time was the imminent danger criteria. Garrett said he is crafting legislation that would make it easier for local law enforcement to make that determination, allowing a judge to issue an order stating a child is in imminent danger if a non-custodial parent does not return the child.
"If we had a judge that said look, according to state law, the fact that there has been no communication with the father in this instance for 24 hours, that child is automatically in danger and we should satisfy that prong so that is what we are looking at," Garrett said.
Garrett said this is a priority, and his goal is to file legislation by the February 2 deadline to be heard in this session. "I think that would make all the difference in the world because that was the fourth criteria that was so hard to find," Adam said. "That Noah was in danger."
Garrett said he is talking to law enforcement, judges and other stakeholders to see if that legislation would work. Both Garrett and the family credit social media for helping bring Noah home, and down the line, Garrett said he is hoping to push for social media companies to change their algorithms to move important news like missing children posts to the top of peoples' feeds.
News 4 also reached out to TBI on this. They sent us the following statement.
“We’re grateful to have had the chance to sit with Noah’s family and hear, first-hand, about their experiences. We are also thankful for the chance to explain the AMBER Alert program, the established national criteria, and how the TBI assists local agencies in missing children cases. We’re all on the same team in wanting missing children home and, in that spirit, we look forward to continuing the conversation, with all stakeholders, as we all work to continually sharpen our state’s response to these kinds of difficult circumstances.” - Director David Rausch
