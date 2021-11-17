GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for the Gallatin boy last seen with his father and 16-year-old cousin.
Three-year-old Noah Clare and his cousin, Amber Clare, are believed to be with Noah's father, Jacob Clare, in a Suburu Legacy with Tennessee plates. Authorities said they found the Suburu Legacy abandoned in Southern California.
News 4 is learning more about exactly where the vehicle was abandoned and when. Since the beginning, Noah's family had begged for authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the young boy.
"Right now, our main concern is how can we get that Amber Alert out there to make sure everybody knows they are missing and in danger," Noah's mom, Amanda Ennis, said.
Tuesday, TBI announced the criteria have now been met to issue one. This Amber Alert comes after authorities handed a new charge to Jacob Clare of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.
TBI won't share what exactly led to the new charge, but the family said they wished it would have come sooner.
"Being on the run isn't a life any child should go through," Noah's uncle, Adam Ennis, said.
Shortly after the Amber Alert went out, TBI announced that the Subaru that Jacob Clare may have been driving was spotted in Arizona in the past week. This announcement gave the family hope for the new lead.
Just a few hours later, TBI said that the Subaru had been located in San Clemente, California. At that point, the family said they were frustrated and told us they found out about the abandoned car on Saturday.
Through a quick search for impounded vehicles, a vehicle matching the make, model and license plate was towed Saturday from the Outlets at San Clemente and taken to A.C. Towing.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department in San Clemente, who said they have not yet been asked to help in the investigation, confirmed that the car was towed from the outlets.
A.C. Towing confirmed the car was taken there. They referred us back to TBI.
The family said they are "extremely frustrated" with how TBI has handled this investigation.
"The longer this drags on, the worse it will be for Jake when they do get caught," Adam said. "Because they will get caught."
