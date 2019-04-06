NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The family of a murdered Nashville gym owner is suing the halfway house that treated the accused killer.
Joel Paavola was killed last year when a former employee attacked him with a hatchet. The accused attacker had been fired from the gym for more than a year.
Paavola's wife is now suing for $30 million in damages. The suit claims the suspect escaped a halfway house in Washington, DC after an arrest last April and called out the Hope Village for "lax detention" that threatened public safety.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
