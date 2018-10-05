The family of a Stewart County woman helped law enforcement track down her accused killer, ending a week-long manhunt.

“You would never meet a more kind woman,” Brenda Smith’s brother Jeffery Turner said. “No better Christian.”

Brenda and her husband had just returned home from church two weeks ago when police say they found Kirby Wallace burglarizing their home. Police say he attacked the couple and then set their house on fire. Brenda was killed.

“Putting her to rest was the hardest part,” Turner said.

An all out manhunt for Brenda’s accused killer took over the community, including the property across from Turner’s home where they have trail cameras. Turner says yesterday law enforcement asked him to look at those cameras.

“It wasn’t two minutes he pulled the picture, he asked me do I know who this is, and I said no sir,” Turner said. “He went over to his truck zoomed it up and he said that’s him.”

It was Kirby Wallace.

“Just knowing that he was that close to my house,” Turner said. “I’ve never been so tore up.”

Tonight Wallace is out of the woods and in the Stewart County Jail being held without bond.

“For my sister, I mean bring him to justice,” Turner said. “I want to see him get the death penalty. He deserves that.”

Police say Wallace also stole Brenda’s car which Turner tells me hasn’t been found.

Turner says Brenda’s husband is recovering at home.

Donations for the family can be made in Brenda’s name at the Cross Creek Baptist Church for its building fund.