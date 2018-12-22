MT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A Mt. Juliet family is pleading for answers in the search for their son who disappeared nearly four months ago.
29-year-old Dace Martinez was last seen at his home on West Division Street in Mt. Juliet near the Davidson County line.
Dace Martinez left his home without a phone, cash, or extra clothes. Mt. Juliet police say that's suspicious and call his disappearence extremely concerning since no one has seen or heard from him since August.
"I've been distraught like you can't believe," Kent Martinez, his father said.
The disappearance of Kent Martinez's son has left him numb. Nearly four months have gone by and it hasn't gotten easier especially during the holidays.
"All I know is I'd like to see my son again. I didn't think that when I left to go to a funeral that i would come home and not see him,” Martinez said.
While in Arizona, Martinez says he spoke with Dace the morning of August 25th.
When he called back later that afternoon, a neighbor picked up his son's phone saying it was in the yard. Since then, the Martinez family has been puzzled about what happened.
"There was no text message. There was no phone call. There was nothing to anybody like 'we're going to meet here. I'll see you there. I'm on my way.' Nothing,” Martinez said.
Dace's father says he was also active on social media, but that didn't help either.
"On the 25th, it just went dark. He had nothing,” Martinez said.
Detectives searched near his home and contacted friends, but nothing turned up. His family has also been looking from Mt. Juliet to Nashville where he worked.
With few answers, Dace's father hopes a message will reach him.
"Let us know what's going on so we can help. Whatever it is, I stand by him no matter what kind of situation it is. I'm his father. Just come home,” Martinez said.
Police and Martinez's family are holding out hope that someone has information that could crack open the case and bring Dace back home.
Martinez is a Hispanic male with brown hair and some facial hair. He is 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
If you have any information about the investigation into the disappearance of Dace Martinez, please call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.
