NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The family of a 35-year-old man who left his Franklin home in December and hasn't been seen since is offering a reward for information that helps find him.
According to Franklin Police, Gerardo Hernandez's family is now offering a $2,500 reward. Hernandez left on December 15. His vehicle has been found, but Hernandez has not been located. The family is now offering a $2,500 reward.
Hernandez reportedly does not have any medical issues but investigators say he may abuse drugs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gerardo Hernandez, you're asked to call Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.
