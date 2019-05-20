A family wants to talk to city leaders after a 26-year-old man died after a scooter crash Thursday night.
"Growing up I always looked up to Brady," said Kody Gaulke, referring to his brother. "He's the reason I am the person I am today."
The plan for Kody is to get his doctorate in physical therapy just like his brother did.
"I just want to make him proud and continue to make him proud despite the tragedy," Kody said.
Thursday night, Brady was on an electric scooter at Demonbruen and 14th Avenue South. Crews said he made an improper turn and was hit by a car. After being taken off life support, Brady died.
Monday, the Gaulke family wanted the driver of the car to know something.
"We know that Brady made a mistake," said Kody. "We want him to know he's in our thoughts and prayers. We hope he can get through this."
The Gaulke family said Brady was not reckless and what happened shows the danger of the scooters. They said they've asked for a meeting with Nashville Mayor David Briley.
"I would love to see them out of Nashville," said Kody, referring to the scooters. "I don't want any families to experience the pain me and my family is experiencing right now."
A picture of Brady and his girlfriend shows a little tattoo across his heart. It reads, 'I'll love you forever.' Each member of the family has a tattoo of a line from that children's book, a book Kody and Brady's mother read to them.
"Brady's dedication to everything in life is what made me to be who I am and be successful in my life," said Kody.
