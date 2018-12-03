The daughter of the man shot and killed in a road rage on Interstate 65 is angry that no charges have been filed against the man who killed her father.
Metro Police and the Davidson County District Attorney are looking into the shooting.
Ashlee Jankowski says, her dad was the backbone of her family, now she and her sister are planning his funeral
"This is the hardest thing that I have ever had to go through," said Jankowski.
Jankowski is still trying to come to terms with her father's death, she is angry that no charges have been filed.
Eric Nichols, was merging onto Interstate sixty-five by the Harding Place on-ramp. Something got the two drivers angry at each other, it ended on the shoulder of the road, near Old Hickory Boulevard, about three-miles where it all began, with Christopher Jankowski shot and killed. Eric Nichols says, he fired in self defense, Ashlee Jankowski, isn't buying it.
"We'll never know the truth what really happened, my dad can't speak for himself," said Jankowski.
Jankowski says she hasn't stopped crying since her father death, her eyes are puffy and red. She was close to her father, who had just celebrated a birthday, the night before.
"We were waiting for him to get off work, so we could take him out for his birthday cake," said Jankowski.
She learned of her fathers death, watching the news.
"So when I had watched the news, and had seen the accident with the driver and the road rage, my heart stopped, and i got a big flush of not breathing, and I just knew," said Jankowski.
Whatever comes out of the investigation, will determine whether the grand jury gets the case.
