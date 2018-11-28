NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The family of Joe Shelton Jr., the man killed on I-24 near the Shelby Avenue Bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 20 is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.
Shelton Jr. was driving his Nissan GT-R sports car around 4:54 a.m. when a 23-pound chunk of concrete dropped from the Shelby Avenue Bridge, smashing through his windshield and killed him upon impact.
Metro Police is still investigating to determine if the incident was a criminal act, and they said the manner in which the concrete went through Shelton's windshield has yet to be determined. Scientists at the crime laboratory have been examining the chunk of concrete for evidence, and experts have been brought in to determine where the concrete originated. TDOT crews have determined the chunk of concrete was not a portion of the Shelby Avenue Bridge structure and resembled a concrete curb.
Anyone with information that leads to the identification and conviction of a person or persons responsible for Shelton's death can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward up to $1,000 on top of the family's $5,000 reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.