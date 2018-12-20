The family of Joe Shelton Jr. wants information for Christmas, as to how a piece of concrete dropped from the Shelby Avenue Bridge in Nashville onto Joe’s windshield killing him.
The holidays are all about family for the Shelton’s.
“At Christmas time we celebrate it with everybody,” Joe’s wife Kim Shelton said.
Being together became even more important seven years ago when their family’s home was destroyed by fire just days before Christmas.
“A lot of people say their fathers are their hero but our father actually saved our lives when our house was burning down,” Joe’s son Zach Shelton said.
Joe kept his family together then, and every year around the holidays. Kim says he loved to give to others.
“I guess he just loved the festivities and decorating, and time with family,” Zach said.
This Christmas his family is honoring that festive, loving spirit.
“My husband Jody was a character, he was always laughing, always picking,” Kim said. “Always had a smile on his face, always making the best of everything that was around.”
Joe was killed when a 23-pound piece of concrete hit his car on I-24 near the Shelby Avenue Bridge last month.
Police believe it may have been thrown intentionally.
“I think there’s someone out there that knows something, we’re just begging anyone to come forward if they have any type of information,” Zach said.
Joe’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible. The family has also put up billboards with Joe’s picture and a picture of his car asking for information.
“Any information this time of year, anytime in general, but this close to Christmas would be the ultimate Christmas gift for us,” Zach said.
Joe died two days before Thanksgiving and his wife Kim says because so many people were traveling that information could come from someone who was in town for the holiday.
"You may have had a family member that was traveling that may have seen something, that may not realize it was important,” Kim said.
If you have any information about Joe’s death call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward up to $1,000.
