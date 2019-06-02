LOBELVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A home on Roan Creek Road was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.
Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said it was the home to 12 people.
“All are safe and unharmed, but they all have lost everything,” Weems said in a Facebook post.
Weems said the family did not have homeowner’s insurance.
“I’m asking the neighbors, friends and citizens to step up and help this family in their desperate time of need,” Weems said in a Facebook post.
Weems said donations can be mailed to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 582, Bethel Rd., Linden, TN 37096. Include “Hickok Family” on the envelope or check.
Below is a list of sizes the family could use.
