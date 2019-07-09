NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The family of Jayona Brown is reaching out to the family of Officer John Anderson and the family of Antona Esaw expressing their condolences and apologies for the events that happened.
The letter, provided to News4 from Jayona Brown's attorney, was penned as from the family. Brown, 17, sits in jail charged with vehicular homicide and other charges in the death of Anderson as well as an aggravated assault charge on her passenger, Esaw.
The letter reads:
To Officer Anderson's Family:
I can't imagine the pain & sorrow your entire family must feel during this difficult time. I know nothing I say or do will ease your pain or mend your hearts. However, Please accept my deepest condolences and apologies to your entire family. May GOD continue to surround you with love, support, and friends to help you through this emotional time.
To the Esaw Family:
My heart goes out to you. I am wishing you a speedy and complete recovery. I can't express enough the compassion I have in my heart for your family. Please know that you will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. May the LORD continue to give you strength during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Jayona Brown Family
Anderson was responding to assist an officer with a pedestrian on Interstate 65 when he was struck by a car driven by Brown. Anderson’s patrol car slammed into a light pole and caught fire. He died at the scene. At the time of this writing, Esaw has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries.
Brown is set to be in juvenile court for a detention hearing on Aug. 22.
