Heather Holmes remembers her mother, Suzanne Hollyfield, telling her about the attack.

“She woke up, there was a knife pressed to her throat, a voice said give me your card,” Holmes said.

Holmes said the person with the knife was Kirby Wallace.

“He tied her to the bed with chords and electrical tape,” Holmes said.

Holmes said Wallace then forced her mother to give him her debit card.

“If it didn’t work he was going to come back and kill her,” Holmes said.

Hollyfield eventually escaped. Wallace was arrested two days later.

Before the District Attorney’s Office could take the case to the grand jury, Hollyfield passed away for reasons unrelated to the case.

“We did not feel we could go forward at that time without the victim,” Assistant District Attorney Dan Brollier said.

Brollier said the charge was dismissed but Wallace wasn’t released right away, he was serving a sentence for violation of probation. Brollier said Wallace was released in September, shortly after he was accused of accused of two other violent crimes.

"I start hearing that he is killing people and tying up other women and I was shocked,” Holmes said. “It had started with my mother and should have ended with my mother.”

Brollier said they are continuing to investigate Hollyfield’s case and looking for more facts.

“A Nolle just basically means we can dismiss the case without prejudice, there is nothing that prevents us from re-filling the charges,” Brollier said.

Brollier said it’s certainly a possibility Wallace could be charged again.

Broiller said without the vicim to say Wallace didn’t have consent to come in the home the state needs a new way to prove it. Broiller said Wallace claimed he was given permission to come inside and doesn’t admit to anything criminal.