NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An overnight fire at house in Madison has a family of five displaced on Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. on Tuesday and fire crews say the family was inside the house when it happened.
The family was awakened by the smoke alarms and everyone got out safely.
The house took on significant damage, but it is not being considered a total loss, according to the fire department.
Nashville Fire is investigating.
