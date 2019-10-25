FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A family of seven have been displaced by a house fire early Friday morning.
The family was awakened by their 6 and 8-year-old children when they discovered the fire. All the occupants of the Adams Street home, including a 1-year-old baby, were safely evacuated, according to Fayetteville Fire Chief Jim Baldwin.
Baldwin said the structure and its contents were a total loss. Preliminary investigation shows the fire was caused by a space heater.
The Red Cross is on scene and a local school has placed the family in a hotel for a couple of days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.