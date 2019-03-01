SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A family of three was able to escape when flames ripped through their home early Friday morning.
According to Smokey Barn News, firefighters were able to mostly contain the fire to the living room of the house on Clarity Road. However, major repairs will be needed before the family can move back in.
All three family members were able to make it outside. No injuries were reported, but a dead raccoon was found just inside the front door of the home.
Officials are working to determine what caused the blaze.
The family has been put in touch with the American Red Cross to receive assistance.
