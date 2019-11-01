News4 Fire Generic

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - No one was injured when a house on West Hamilton Avenue caught fire on Friday morning.

According to officials on scene, the home was filled with smoke when they arrived. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to try and get water on the fire from different angles. A family of 6 lived inside the home, and everyone got out safely. The family is now displaced because of the fire.

It appears the fire started on the right side of the home in the converted garage turned into a family room.

News4 is awaiting updates from the Fire Marshals Office. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

