NASHVILLE (WSMV) - No one was injured when a house on West Hamilton Avenue caught fire on Friday morning.
I’m at a house fire on W Hamilton Ave. Firefighters are working to get it under control. You can see smoke from miles away. I’ve counted at least 5 fire trucks here. It looks like the whole thing is filled with smoke... @WSMV #breaking #housefire pic.twitter.com/0jlMIHDdjk— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) November 1, 2019
According to officials on scene, the home was filled with smoke when they arrived. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to try and get water on the fire from different angles. A family of 6 lived inside the home, and everyone got out safely. The family is now displaced because of the fire.
It appears the fire started on the right side of the home in the converted garage turned into a family room.
News4 is awaiting updates from the Fire Marshals Office. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
