Debra Johnson's family has filed a lawsuit against the state of Tennessee and others for not protecting their mother.

Johnson was the Department of Correction prison administrator murdered in her home on the grounds of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary last year.

The lawsuit claims the department was negligent and failed to provide adequate staffing to keep their mother safe.

They're asking for $5 million in damages.

Curtis Watson was accused of the rape and murder of Johnson. Watson was indicted by a grand jury on 15 counts in February.