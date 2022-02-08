NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The family of a deadly hit and run victim in Nashville said they feel brushed to the side. Metro Police said Chancey Birnbaum, whose family said went by Chancey Merrell, was found a few days after Christmas near Murfreesboro Pike.

Chancey Merrell’s aunt has been investigating the incident since it happened. She’s talked with the medical examiner, the bus driver who found her niece, and the MNPD officer investigating.

Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane is an intersection Andrew Merrell has trouble visiting. It's the intersection his wife lost her life.

Woman hit and killed on East Thompson Lane NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed Tuesd…

“When I saw her, I said, ‘Someone did something to my wife,’” Andrew Merrell said. “I knew it off the top.”

Andrew said his wife, Chancey Merrell, died not only by a hit and run but in a fight with another man in the morning hours of Dec. 28.

“As soon as we saw her body, she had marks on her hands where she had been in a fight and her hands were bruised,” said Chancey Merrell’s aunt. “You can just tell she had been in the fight for her life.”

Metro Police searching for witnesses in a deadly hit-and-run crash Metro Police ask for the public’s help locating the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in December.

Her aunt believes the fight happened behind the Dollar Tree of East Thompson Lane. She said Chancey Merrell fled from that altercation when a car hit her. She also mentioned that Chancey laid on the ground until a We-Go bus driver stopped and blocked traffic.

Her family wants to know the full story. Metro Police believe a witness may have seen the altercation and are asking people to come forward. They also are still looking for a description of the car that hit Chancey Merrell.

Chancey leaves behind a husband and two young sons.