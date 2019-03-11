NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The family of Daniel Hambrick is suing the Metro government and the officer accused of shooting him for $30 million.
Hambrick was shot and killed last July by Metro Nashville Police Officer Andrew Delke, according to investigators.
Delke was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder back in January.
Below are some of the points the family makes in the complaint:
On July 26, 2018, Defendant Delke intentionally murdered Mr. Hambrick for running away from him.
Mr. Hambrick did not pose an objective threat of imminent harm to Delke or a third party when Delke murdered him.
Delke did not have a legal justification for gunning Mr. Hambrick down.
Mr. Hambrick suffered physical, legal, emotional, and financial harm by being gunned down, left to die in the grass, and killed.
Hambrick's family's attorney will be holding a news conference at 5 p.m. Monday.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to read the full text of the federal complaint.
