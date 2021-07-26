NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of a local radio talk show host recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 is sharing his story and how he is reconsidering the importance of the vaccine.

News 4's Danielle Jackson spoke with Phil Valentine's host brother Mark Valentine over Zoom on Monday about his condition and stance.

"His position has changed. I mean it simply has…," Mark Valentine said. "He got it wrong he should have been more adamantly pro-vaccination, and he wasn't."

Two weeks ago, Valentine tested positive for COVID. Initially, he was doing OK, but his health took a quick turn. He was hospitalized a week ago. His brother said that he is suffering from COVID-19-related pneumonia.

Talk radio host with COVID regrets vaccine hesitancy NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 n…

"All of a sudden, he got weaker and weaker and felt worse and worse. And I think it was Friday a week ago; they x-rayed him and said that he had COVID-related pneumonia in his right lung," Mark Valentine said. His situation deteriorated incredibly, and it scared everybody to death. He was very close to not making it."

Phil Valentine is not on a ventilator. His brother said he is using a high-flow oxygen machine during the day and night. Mark Valentine receives updates from Phil's wife, Susan, each day.

"When he's not sleeping, he's fully conversed and communicative and alert. Yesterday, he was on his computer thinking he was feeling much better," Mark Valentine said. "And I haven't gotten much of a report this morning other than it's still very rocky, and he's stable. But still a very sick guy."

The conservative radio host was a skeptic of the vaccine. Mark Valentine said his brother's attitude toward the vaccine was geared toward others doing their individual research and making decisions based on their medical history and physician's insight. Mark Valentine said Phil wants to encourage others to take the vaccine to avoid what he's currently going through.

"If he had to do it over again, he would be more adamantly pro-vaccination, and that is what he will bring in his message when he gets back to that microphone which we hope is sooner rather than later," Mark Valentine said

Family says conservative radio host has changed his tune on vaccines after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 For months, conservative Nashville, Tennessee-based radio host Phil Valentine has repeatedly made posts on multiple social media platforms telling his fans that if they weren't at risk for COVID-19, they shouldn't get the vaccine.

Mark shared with News 4 that others have now decided to get vaccinated after hearing about Phil's situation since he's been hospitalized.

"We've had dozens of people. And that number is going up every day that has said we've gone and gotten vaccinated because of this situation and that's what we want to see happen," Mark Valentine said.

Mark Valentine said he's hoping others will put the politics of the vaccine aside and look at the bigger picture.

"The politics needs to be taken out of this thing. This is a public health situation," Mark Valentine said. "The defining number for me is 97 percent of the people in the hospital with COVID right now are unvaccinated. So that's where the discussion needs to end because that's the fact so go get the doggone vaccination."

Phil Valentine's family is asking for prayers and support during his time.