ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - The family of a child who took her own life has finalized funeral arrangements.
They said 12-year-old Tarhiya Sledge was bullied.
Her stepfather spoke with News4 on Thursday.
"Full of life, loved everybody," Mario Glover, Tarhiya's stepfather said.
He said the 12 year old was known for her love of sports and the arts.
Glover also said she touched a lot of lives. You could tell from a candlelight vigil honoring the young girl.
"It was great to see the ones that knew her personally, the ones who came out on support on our behalf. It was great to see the ones from her school come out," Glover said.
Family and friends said Tarhiya was struggling with bullies at John F. Kennedy Middle School when her parents pulled her from the school.
Her stepfather wanted to pass along a message for any child going through a similar situation.
"For the kids, stand up. Don't be scared to talk about it. Make sure you're telling your parents. Parents, make sure you're listening," Glover said.
Since her death, the school system sent support teams to help anyone affected.
The family said they've received plenty of questions from the community about how they can help.
New Season Church located at 1900 South Hamilton Road will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for anyone who wants to bring donations.
The funeral will be held on Saturday at the church. Visitation will start at 6 p.m. followed by the funeral service.
