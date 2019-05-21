OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE/CNN) - A close encounter with a family of bears in Tennessee leaves a Kentucky man stunned but thankfully uninjured.
It was back to work on Monday for Chad Morris in his barber shop and he's already telling his clients tales of his weekend adventures.
"I would tell my friends, I'm gonna see a bear. I want to see a bear, you know been lifting weights a little bit. I want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and they're like well you get four on one, now what you want to do big boy and I said no I'll pass," said Morris.
His wish came true, but it wasn't just one bear.
"The three years that we waited it was worth it for us. The first to get there and it's like hey here's the bears. Welcome," said Morris.
Thursday, just after he arrived in Gatlinburg, two bear cubs climbed in the front window of his empty car. Another climbed in the back while the Mama Bear looked on.
"You can see where the bear took the chunk out of the seat. Of course my cup was right here in the middle and that's where, where they got a hold of the cup," said Morris.
The cup, now damaged, was filled with coffee at the time. Soon enough, the bear family went on its way.
Morris didn't see them again but he learned his lesson.
"I knew as soon as they got out and went down the hill, I put my windows up and they stayed up every time I parked," said Morris.
And has a story he'll be telling for years to come.
"This won't happen again. It's like I want to be reminded every time I get in this car that a bear was in here trying to drive my car," said Morris.
