NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Antioch family is mourning a beloved husband, father, and grandfather after he was killed in the Middle Tennessee flooding on Saturday.
It was in the parking lot next to the Walmart at Harding Place and Nolensville Pike where police found a man dead in his car. The man would eventually be identified as 70-year-old Nashville native Garry Cole.
“My father didn't come home and it's just not like him,” said Cole’s daughter, Miracle Berry. “I legit went out looking for him just because I heard that it was flooded all over Antioch.”
It wasn't until Sunday afternoon that Berry would see a photo of his car online.
“We dialed 911 and an officer came out and confirmed that it was my dad,” she said. “Pure shock. I literally still can't believe it.”
Berry and her husband Kadeem say her father was a minister, who loved to cook.
“He was just a warm, kind-hearted, goofy guy,” Miracle said.
“He was a good man and I’m just sad that we lost him this way,” Kadeem said.
Cole and his wife Mary were married for 31 years.
“She's just broken. That was the love of her life for 31 years. They built this home together,” Miracle said.
A home that’s sharing this message for Middle Tennesseans:
“Keep your loved ones close,” Miracle said.
Cole’s daughter says she believes her father was trying to avoid a flooded I-24 before he was killed.
He is survived by his wife, two children, their spouses, and three grandchildren.
