NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for the person who shot two teenage girls in South Nashville this weekend as he teen's family is trying to cope with the senseless tragedy.

Janiya Birdsong's family said she was so many things to so many people.

"She had friends that loved her, she had cousins that loved her, she had a mother, a father, a great grandmother that loved her," her grandmother said while fighting back the tears.

She told News 4 there was so much more than her granddaughter aspired to be.

"She wanted to be a beautician or a lawyer. She wanted to make something out of her life," her grandmother said.

Police said 16-year-old Janiya and her 17-year-old relative, Jaquilyn Tolbert, were at their grandmother's house on Eckhart Drive when someone came over and opened fire. Janiya's family told News 4 that the gunman was mad about his dog getting fleas.

"It could have been settled whatever it was without guns. But, unfortunately, that is what's wrong with the world today," Birdsong's grandmother said.

Tonight, they desperately want Janiya back. They only hope that justice will be served in her honor.

"I just want whoever took my child away from me to be punished for it because she was only a baby," her grandmother said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the cost of Ja’Niya's funeral.