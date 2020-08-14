In this pandemic, many are making sacrifices to keep their loved ones safe and healthy. Those sacrifices can be very painful. A 50-year love story is showing us love conquers all.
"I was born and raised in the country," smiled Shirley Bodry. "When we started dating, that's what we started doing was hunting and fishing."
Something you should know about Shirley and husband Lamar is their love of the outdoors.
"He would go fishing in some ponds, and I would wade right out there beside him while he was fishing," said Shirley.
The two can't be together in the outdoors now. After being diagnosed with dementia, Lamar last year moved into Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville.
Because of careful precautions over COVID-19, since March Shirley has only been able to see Lamar through his window. The two are always separated by a barrier of glass.
"It's sad," said Shirley. "He misses his family. He misses his little dog, but I'm just hoping this won't happen much longer."
Friday, for a moment, there was no glass barrier.
A parade and donation drive to benefit the Alzheimer's Association came by both Brookdale Alzheimer's and Dementia Care and Ahava Friday. Family members, police, and fire fighters all took part in the parade.
Ahava residents sat outside, social distanced from the parade and waved at loved ones as they drove by. In the middle of the residents was Lamar. A car he knew pulled up. Lamar saw it.
Lamar waved and laughed as Shirley drove by.
"It means a lot to be able to see him," she said.
Residents headed back inside. Not everyone was gone. Though they were separated by glass again, Shirley stood outside Lamar's window, looking in.
"Lamar, I love you," she said. "Ain't gonna be no one else in my life."
For more on the Alzheimer's Association, visit https://www.alz.org/tn/about_us/nashville-_chapter_headquarters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.