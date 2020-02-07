NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Family members of a murdered Hermitage woman sharing memories about her.
Shawnton Clay's husband, Ronald Dickens, is accused of killing her inside her apartment in Hermitage. Police later caught him in Florida.
News4 spoke with Shana Sims who treated Shawnton like a daughter.
"Shawn was just, she was just a baby doll. She was always just beautiful. She had a beautiful spirit. Everybody loved her," Shana Sims, Shawnton Clay's cousin said.
On January 25th, Metro police said family members didn't hear from Shawn and she didn't show up to work.
They found her dead in her Hermitage apartment on Andrew Jackson Way. Her husband, Ronald Dickens, was nowhere to be found.
"The first thing that came in my mind was him. He was just evil," Sims said.
Shawn had only been married to Dickens for four months. The family said the couple was having problems and Shawn was trying to get an annulment.
Police found Dickens driving Shawn's car in Florida.
"Shawn's death should, I would hope and pray, that it will help other women to understand that domestic abuse is real and yes it can happen to you," Sims said.
The family is relieved about the arrest. They're now shifting their attention to remembering Shawn for the person she was.
On Saturday, family and friends will be heading to Paris, Tennessee for Shawn's funeral. Several relatives live there.
On Sunday, they'll be having a candlelight vigil and memorial lantern release at Centennial Park in Nashville at 5:30 p.m.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the YWCA’s 24-hour crisis and support line here: 1-800-334-4628.
