GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 case numbers at Tennessee long-term care facilities released Wednesday gave troubling perspective.
One woman told News4 Nashville she felt kept in the dark for weeks by the nursing home her husband is in.
"They just say that the information coming from the media is incorrect. Well, then maybe you should tell the families the correct information," she said, asking us not to reveal her identity to protect her and her loved one still inside the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Until Tuesday, News4 was aware of nearly 110 cases at that facility. Wednesday, the state released the statewide numbers for the first time, revealing there are actually 161 cases at that facility.
"I was shocked," the woman said. "They’ve had three times the number of cases than any other facility in the state, and they’ve had more deaths than all the other facilities combined."
She worries transparency from the state level is not enough.
"Being aware that there are cases is one thing, but it doesn’t bring you much comfort when you find out how many cases," she said. "Do they have it under control, or not? Do they know what they're doing that’s causing this to keep spreading, or not?"
News4 Nashville received the following statement Rebecca Stewart, Assistant Administrator for the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing:
