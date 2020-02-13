NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three people have been arrested and charged with reckless homicide in connection with the death of their relative back in July 2018.
Police say on July 12, 2018, 78-year-old Willie Harper was admitted to Centennial Medical Center suffering from a stage 4 bed sore. Harper late died from complications of the chronic ulcer on July 27, 2018.
BREAKING: Shakela Bigsby, 41, Alford Bailey, 71, & Annise Bailey, 46, are indicted on charges of reckless homicide & felony abuse of an impaired adult for not properly caring for their relative, Willie Harper, 78, who died from complications of a stage 4 bed sore. pic.twitter.com/GSm1gowEo3— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 13, 2020
The Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and ruled Harper’s death a homicide. Detectives and Tennessee Adult Protective Services investigated the death and determined Harper’s family members failed to take care of him, leading to the dire medical condition.
The grand jury indicted Harper’s daughter, Shakela Bigsby, 41. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took Bigsby into custody Thursday.
Police also arrested Harper’s brother, 71-year-old Alford Bailey and Bailey’s daughter Annise, 46, on Wednesday. Harper lived with Alford on 14th Ave. North.
All three are being held on a $100,000 bond and will be arraigned in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.