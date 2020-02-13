NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three people have been arrested and charged with reckless homicide in connection with the death of their relative back in July 2018.

Police say on July 12, 2018, 78-year-old Willie Harper was admitted to Centennial Medical Center suffering from a stage 4 bed sore. Harper late died from complications of the chronic ulcer on July 27, 2018.

The Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and ruled Harper’s death a homicide. Detectives and Tennessee Adult Protective Services investigated the death and determined Harper’s family members failed to take care of him, leading to the dire medical condition.

The grand jury indicted Harper’s daughter, Shakela Bigsby, 41. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took Bigsby into custody Thursday.

Police also arrested Harper’s brother, 71-year-old Alford Bailey and Bailey’s daughter Annise, 46, on Wednesday. Harper lived with Alford on 14th Ave. North.

All three are being held on a $100,000 bond and will be arraigned in the near future.

 

