A 911 call captures a dispatcher working to help two parents find their daughter. The young woman was suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel of a car. Now, the family is delivering a powerful message to someone who proved invaluable to that search.
In March of last year, Brittney Woodard was driving in Nashville when she began to experience diabetic complications. She called parents Angela and Ivey Woodard.
"She was not making any sense," said Angela. "She was going low, and she was not getting any sugar to her brain."
They had Brittney on the phone but had no idea where in the city their daughter could be. They called 911.
"I was scared to death," said Angela.
"She's so low," Angela told the dispatcher in the 911 call. "She just has no energy to her voice."
The dispatcher looped in seven other team mates to start calling first responders. She contacted Brittney's cell company to get a location.
"Are they still searching?" Angela asked in the 911 call.
"We got it narrowed down within .39 miles, now I'm sending police through there," a dispatcher responded.
"Thank you. Thank you."
"It was like my own personal angel," Angela said of the dispatcher. "Tears of joy."
After one hour and nine minutes, Brittney was found. She was in the Las Americas parking lot on Nolensville Pike. Brittney hit a dumpster but was found and ready to be taken to the hospital.
The calm, reassuring voice at dispatch the night of the search belonged to Jasmine Wooden.
Thursday night, Jasmine was honored at the Metro Department of Emergency Communications dinner. She had no idea Brittney was sitting just feet away in the crowd.
"The family who benefited from her diligence and dedication wanted to thank her for themselves," a speaker announced with Jasmine up on the stage.
Brittney and her father Ivey walked up. Brittney and Jasmine embraced.
"I'm standing here tonight because I want to say thank you," Brittney told the crowd. "You run toward chaos when everyone else is running away. It's at the scariest moments in life we find the people we need. Jasmine, I am so honored and grateful to meet you tonight."
"We never get to see who we're actually helping, so it's a tremendous, tremendous gift to do that," said Jasmine.
"She saved my life that night, and I will forever be grateful, and I will never forget her face or name," said Brittney.
"What a humongous effort she took to find our daughter," said Angela. "Definitely a hero. She was my angel that day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.