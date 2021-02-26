NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A family in a Madison apartment complex says they moved into their new space about two weeks ago before it went up in flames this week. The Hulletts say they watched firefighters battle a fire in their apartment building, which displaced two other apartments and 18 people.

“Me and my fiancée we were in our bed asleep, taking a nap,” Kayla Hullett recounts. “My son comes running in there saying there was smoke rolling through his vents in the bedroom.”

She says they all ran out, pulled the fire alarm, and went to the unit downstairs. On Friday, soot covers the floors, pieces of furniture lay everywhere, and fans are on full blast to get rid of the smoke stench.

“All their clothes, toys, TVs, everything and we just don’t have it,” Hullett explains everything is now gone in a home they were in for a short amount of time.

“We just moved in Wednesday on the 10th,” she says. “We have been staying in hotel to hotel, saving up money the last year.”

She says everything they saved up for was in their apartment. For now, they are staying in a nearby hotel provided by the American Red Cross. They plan to move into a new apartment next week.

To help the family get back on their feet they’ve started a GoFundMe.