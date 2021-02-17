Williamson County Rescue Squad
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A family is without a home on Wednesday after a fire broke out at their home overnight. 

Williamson County Rescue Squad posted on social media that they responded to the fire on Sycamore Road just after 2:30 a.m. They said due to dangerous road conditions, their response time to the fire was delayed. 

Crews worked in the freezing temperatures to suppress the fire while the highway department helped by salting the roads to clear a better path for first responders. 

The home is reportedly a total loss. Fortunately, the American Red Cross is providing support to the displaced family. 

No injuries were reported. 

 

