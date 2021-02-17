WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A family is without a home on Wednesday after a fire broke out at their home overnight.
Williamson County Rescue Squad posted on social media that they responded to the fire on Sycamore Road just after 2:30 a.m. They said due to dangerous road conditions, their response time to the fire was delayed.
Crews worked in the freezing temperatures to suppress the fire while the highway department helped by salting the roads to clear a better path for first responders.
The home is reportedly a total loss. Fortunately, the American Red Cross is providing support to the displaced family.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.