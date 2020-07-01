MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - All of us have been hit by this pandemic in one way or another. Knowing that, one family believes when you have performance chops, you get out there and lift spirits.
In a Mt. Juliet neighborhood, Valerie and Tyler Nelson are professional opera singers and teachers. What they do as performers is reach people.
Around home, though, they're just mom and dad.
For the sake of their kids, James, Scott, and Katelyn, the parents are trying to keep everything feeling normal in a truly strange time.
"It's been really hard for a lot of people in my profession," said Tyler. "It's really grim, the prospects. My friends in the business that do exclusively freelance work, they're in a scary place."
During the pandemic, the Nelsons have been teaching online, while Tyler's freelance gigs all over the country have been cancelled.
"It's really hard to stay positive when you have so many friends who have had their entire livelihood cut out," said Tyler.
As performers, Valerie and Tyler thought there was something they could do for those friends and neighbors, all facing their own hard times right now.
It would start with a trip to a Jo Ann fabric and craft store to get the material for, what else? Parachute pants.
"What in the world are we doing?" laughed Tyler.
The whole Nelson family's making music videos, including one where they parody MC Hammer's U Can't Touch This with new lyrics about life in the pandemic.
"Now stop! Sanitize!" the group shouts in the video.
"We saw someone who knows us and they did not look at us," laughed Valerie, thinking about the shoot. "We saw some cars drive by and do a double take!"
Again, a pair of opera singing parents will tell you what they do as performers is reach people.
"We try to inspire and uplift," said Tyler. "It's not ignoring what's going on, but it's just coping with it. We've got an in-house performing troop here. They never stop singing, anyway. We might as well put it on film. If it's bringing some people a little joy and happiness, it's totally worth it."
As a way to bring a smile to so many during a hard time, well...u can't touch this.
To watch the Nelsons' videos, visit their YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0-xFRhjUZxbKn_9xrcYe1A
